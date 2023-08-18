MIAMI (WSVN) - Now that school is back in session, parents need to find ways to keep them engaged. Fortunately, there’s a place offering that and so much more.

“The idea is that there’s a place for kids to come in the afternoon and have a great time here and learn and grow while their parents are at work,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

With the school year underway in Miami-Dade County, parents struggle to find things for their kids to do after school.

“I’m a single mother, I work Monday through Friday from 8:30 [a.m.] to 5 p.m.,” said parent Pamela Gomez.

Many families are turning to the Boys and Girls Club to keep their children engaged after the school day ends.

“We’re ready to kick it off here, at the Boys and Girls Club with our after-school program, where we provide homework assistance, computer, art, social skills, fitness,” said Rodriguez-Roig.

The Boys and Girls Club has six locations across Miami-Dade, and it provides fun and enriching educational activities for children from kindergarten to eighth grade.

“When I come here, I do like my homework, I hang out with my friends, we like play games, and like, we go to the dance room to dance for like a dance show that’s coming up,” said Jissella De Leon, who attends the Boys and Girls Club.

From STEM-related programs to sports and recreation, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Parents are also loving the Boys and Girls Club.

“It’s literally just taking a huge weight off my shoulders of worrying about my child,” said Gomez.

Working parents have peace of mind knowing their kids are having fun while staying safe.

“I keep coming back because my daughter absolutely loves this place. It’s pretty much a second home to us, a second family,” said Gomez. “They take care of my daughter, she has an amazing time here, and they do so much for me and for her.”

The Boys and Girls Club is open Monday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.