The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade held their 11th annual holiday toy drive at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables Thursday night. Hundreds of toys were donated to the organization.

Alex Rodriguez-Roig, President of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade, said “…it was a great turnout, great crowd. Miami loves a good party and they love to be charitable…”

7Weather Meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez hosted the event and reminded us “… the holidays are all about the kids and bringing smiles to their faces.”

