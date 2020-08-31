Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade offers virtual learning assistance

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is offering home school help, allowing students to log on to learn from their facilities.

The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade welcomed its youth members to fulfill their virtual school requirements.

The clubs provided much-needed relief to parents.

“We got a lot of feedback from parents. Parents are saying, ‘I gotta get to work, I don’t know the technology, I don’t know the language,’ so there’s a lot of challenges the parents are facing, and they’re bringing them to us saying, ‘What do I do?'” Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade, said.

The clubs are staffed with professionals, making sure the kids stay on track and transition smoothly into the new school year.

