MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A big event was held in Miami Beach to benefit children across South Florida.

The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade held its 13th annual Claws for Kids event at Joe’s Stone Crab in Miami Beach.

The fundraiser supports the many programs provided by the Boys and Girls Club, which serves over 2,000 students on a daily basis.

“They support the general operation of the organization, which includes our after school educational programs from homework assistance, to computers, to art, social skills, support, fitness,” said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

Sunbeam Television CEO Andrew Ansin was also at the event.

“We see it as very important, you have a lot of kids that otherwise have no one at home, they have a place to be, they have great education, they have great sports,” Ansin said.

Co-chairs for Claws for Kids Lisa Mendelson and her daughter Linsday, as well as Mendelson’s husband Victor, were honored by the Boys and Girls Club for their service, dedication, and contributions.

“We believe in the youth of our community, we want to see our youth grow up to be strong, resilient, and confident and Boys and Girls Club does that through mentorship and great programming,” said Lisa Mendelson, co-chair of Claws for Kids.

7News’ Belkys Nerey was also at the event to emcee and give out prizes.

WSVN 7 is a very proud sponsor of the Boys and Girls Club.

