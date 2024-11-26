MIAMI (WSVN) - The organization kicks off the holiday season and decades-long tradition with the grand opening of its annual Christmas tree sale.

Old Saint Nick joined the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade in cutting the ribbon to kick off the grand opening of their annual Thoma Bravo Christmas Tree Lot on Monday.

The tradition dates back more than 50 years.

“They’re coming from the north part of North Carolina, so they’re cut fresh like four or five days ago and it’s nice and cold. This year for the first time in about 10 years it was actually snowing when they were cutting, so the trees came with some snow on them,” said the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade Alex Rodriguez.

Mercy Ramirez took part in the tradition and purchased a Christmas tree for her family.

“We always come by it every year it’s an annual tradition for the three of us, so it’s we look forward to it,” said Ramirez.

They’ll be open every day at the Hank Kline Club on Southwest 32nd Avenue, just off U.S. 1 in Miami, while trees last.

All proceeds from sales of the Fraser firs will help support the programs at each of the Boys and Girls Club’s six sites across Miami-Dade.

