MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade celebrated a big event in Miami Beach.

Joe’s Stone Crabs in Miami Beach played host for the 14th annual Claws for Kids event that raises funds for the six Boys and Girls Clubs around Miami-Dade.

7News’ Belkys Nerey served as an emcee for the fundraiser.

“The Boys and Girls Clubs is an encompassing organization,” the organization’s president, Alex Rodriguez-Roig, said. “We provide, from homework assistance to tutoring, to arts and crafts, to sports, to fitness, you name it, we’re doing it.”

This year’s fundraiser collected around $270,000 for the Boys and Girls Club’s programs throughout Miami-Dade County.

The Boys and Girls Club serves over 2,000 kids on a daily basic with programs that help children find their potential as well as assist them on becoming responsible, caring and productive.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.