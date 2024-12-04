MIAMI (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season to put up those Christmas trees, and two local organizations are teaming up to give them out.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade, along with Florida Power & Light, handed out 200 free Christmas trees, Tuesday afternoon.

Local families lined up at the Hank Kline Club on Southwest 32nd Avenue in Miami to receive a tree.

Every tree came with a set of energy-efficient LED lights.

“We’re here supporting the community where we live, work and raise our families, and what a better way to do it around the Christmas season?” said FPL spokesperson Katerina Alvarez.

“It’s the spirit of giving, and this is the time of season to do this, and FPL says, ‘Let’s help make the community a better place, let’s do this,'” said Alex Rodriguez, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

FPL also shared tips with those in attendance on how to save on their power bills while lighting up their new Christmas trees.

