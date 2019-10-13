Boy who went missing in Miami found safe

MIAMI (WSVN) - A 12-year-old boy who went missing in Miami has been found safe, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, Shamari Lewis had been last seen along the 1400 block of Northwest 54th Street, Sunday.

Lewis had been last seen wearing a red shirt and red basketball shorts.

Update: Shamari Lewis has been recovered and reunited with his family. https://t.co/VJLljAR4yB — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 14, 2019

Just after 9:45 p.m., police tweeted out he has been recovered and has been reunited with his family.

