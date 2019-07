CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Coral Gables came together to show a group of Boy Scouts how the job is done.

The Boy Scouts visited Fire Station Number One to get an idea of what they do to protect the community everyday.

The scouts teamed up to man the heavy fire hose as they took at the front handling the direction of the water spray.

