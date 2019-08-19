Boy reported missing from Bunche Park Elementary found safe

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 4-year-old boy who had been reported missing from Bunche Park Elementary has been found safe, school officials said.

Miami Gardens Police announced the child had gone missing from Bunche Park Elementary School, in Miami Gardens, just before 4 p.m. Monday.

When Bostic’s mother Mary showed up to the school to pick him up during dismissal, he was nowhere to be seen.

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson confirmed the child was found safe soon after and said his disappearance stemmed from a miscommunication.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.