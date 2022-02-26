SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy on the autism spectrum has drowned after he fell into a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the 4-year-old victim’s body was found in a canal located in the area of Southwest 280th Terrace and 141st Avenue, right behind the boy’s home, Saturday afternoon.

The child’s mother spoke with 7News while she was searching for her son. She said she took her eyes off him for just a few seconds.

When she stepped away, the boy’s mother said, she got an alert from her Ring camera but didn’t see anything moving.

Shortly after, she found out her son was no longer in the home.

Police said they received a 911 call about a missing boy with special needs, at around 12:50 p.m.

Investigators said K-9 units were dispatched to the scene. Family members and neighbors also searched for the boy.

Divers later located the 4-year-old’s body in the water less than an hour after he was reported missing, police said.

In addition to grieving family members, teachers have arrived at the scene.

Police said they will look at surveillance video, as they continue to investigate.

