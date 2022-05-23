SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a 5-year-old boy and his mother to the hospital after, police said, they were bitten by a family pet.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the victims’ home in the area of Southwest 72nd Street and 167th Avenue, just before 3:50 p.m., Sunday.

According to Miami-Dade Animal Services, an American bulldog bit the child multiple times to his legs and arms. When his 34-year-old mother tried to intervene, the canine attacked her.

Paramedics airlifted the victims to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.

As of Sunday night, their conditions are unknown.

MDAS officials said they have placed the animal under quarantine at the owner’s home and have initiated a dangerous dog investigation.

