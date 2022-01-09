NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a boy to the hospital after, police said, he took a frightening fall in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to an apartment building on Northeast 123rd Street and 14th Avenue, at around 9:40 a.m., Saturday,

Investigators said the 8-year-old victim fell from a seventh floor window.

The boy survived and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is being checked for bone fractures.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.