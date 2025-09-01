KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy was bitten by a shark in Key Largo.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened before 3:30 p.m. on the oceanside, Monday afternoon.

The boy was reportedly taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

7News cameras captured footage of the chopper that airlifted the boy to the Ryder Trauma Center in JMH.

The United States Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were notified of the incident.

His condition is unclear.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.