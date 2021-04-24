Boy dies, woman hospitalized after shooting in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy has died, and a woman was taken to the hospital after, police said, they were shot in a residential Northeast Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northeast 158th Street, near North Miami Avenue, at around 8:15 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said some sort of altercation took place in front of a home that was hosting a children’s birthday party, and it escalated until it led to the shooting.

Responding officers found the boy and a 21-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to an area hospital in a police vehicle and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Paramedics transported the woman with injuries that are not life-threatening.

7News cameras captured an active scene, as crime scene investigators placed evidence markers next to bullet casings and cordoned off the area with yellow tape.

Investigators were also seen speaking with area residents.

Speaking with reporters, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III said the shooting left him disturbed and concerned for the community.

“I can tell you, as a father and as a member of this community, I’m completely devastated. I’m disgusted,” he said. “We talk about accountability. When are we going to hold ourselves accountable for what’s going on in our streets each and every day? This is ridiculous.”

Ramirez said those responsible for the shooting will be brought to justice.

“My condolences to the [boy’s] family, and I can assure you that all the resources of the Miami-Dade Police Department will be deployed to bring these subjects into custody,” he said.

Police have not provided details about a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

