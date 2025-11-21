MIAMI (WSVN) - It was no ordinary birthday celebration for a South Florida boy who got to reunite with the first responders who delivered him into this world a decade ago.

7News cameras on Friday captured I’zary Morris, joined by his mother and several City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighters as they sang him “Happy Birthday to You.”

Just moments earlier, I’zary shook the hand of Capt. David Nuñez.

“How are you doing? Long time no see,” said Nuñez.

This was technically not the first time this City of Miami fire crew — Nuñez, Capt. Robert Cenuda and Alexander Quintero — met I’zary.

“Get ready to catch this football that’s coming out,” said Quintero as he recalled the tense moments I’zary’s mother gave birth in 2015.

No longer the size of a football, 10 year-old I’zary is all grown up. He celebrated his birthday with the firefighters who safely delivered him on the side of the road back in 2015.

“We stopped and, within one minute of being on scene, she was having contractions, we started having the baby’s head come out, and we actually had to deliver on the scene,” said Nuñez.

“At that moment, it was very scary for me, and I was so happy to see them,” said Shaniqua Seymour, I’zary’s mother. “So it feels good to know that they’re still here, and [I’zary] was able to meet the people that actually helped deliver him.”

I’zary came into the world quickly, and his mom said he’s still fast. He plays football and runs track.

For his 10th birthday, he asked to meet his heroes.

“It’s great to see him, that he’s doing well, that he’s happy,” said Cenuda. “Apparently [he’s] a great student and an athlete as well. It’s exciting to see when it turns out well.”

The firefighters pulled out the red carpet for him — or, in this case, the red trucks.

I’zary smiled as he wore the firefighting gear, rode around the block in the back seat of the fire truck, learned the tools, and put up the ladder. They even trained him on putting out a fire with a hose.

When asked what he wants to be when he grows up, I’zary replied, “Be a firefighter.”

“It made me so happy, because I love to go all out for my children’s birthday,” Seymour said. “So, to see this happen today was really heartwarming for me.”

“And seeing the smile on his face was priceless,” Nuñez said.

“What an amazing child. To be just part of that whole thing and be able to know that I helped bring that into the world is a great feeling,” firefighter Quintero said.

Back then, it was Quintero’s first time delivering a baby. Now, he’s helped deliver several others, including his own.

“You know as a parent how stressful, vulnerable, and scary it can be, so to be able to be there and help bring some calmness and reassurance in that time for his family was – I mean, I’ll remember that for the rest of my life,” he said.

It’s not often firefighters are on a call like this, or get a happy ending, or even get the chance to reunite with the patients they help save. So, they didn’t take this moment lightly.

“You get the extremes, from wild tragedies to something incredible like this one. It is, it’s a wild up and down on a daily basis,” Cenuda said.

As for I’zary, he hopes it won’t be his last time on a fire truck.

“You know, we may have touched him in the right way, so he can one day become a fireman, and I think that’s amazing. You know, and I hope to see him on the floor before I go,” Quintero said.

These people are now forever intertwined by a special moment and even more special reunion.

“Thank you all for what you helped me with 10 years ago,” Seymour said. “I was very scared, and I really appreciate you.”

After the reunion, I’zary plans to go on a cruise with his family, but he told 7News that being with these firefighters was the better birthday present.

