MIAMI (WSVN) - It was toy time for a boxing gym in downtown Miami that wants to spread cheer this holiday season.

BOXR and the nonprofit Trina’s Kids joined forces to host a free toy drive at the gym, located along the 1300 block of Northeast First Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Children and families could come take as many toys as they needed for this holiday season.

The founder of BOXR, Mateo Attalla, said he brought what he learned growing up abroad to the Magic City.

“You know, I come from a background where my family’s always given back in Australia, and one of those things that was told to me, which I’m actually fulfilling right now, is giving back to the community,” he said.

Santiago was among the young recipients of a wide assortment of toys.

“I feel like they’re super cool,” he said.

This was BOXR’s first time holding a toy drive, and they plan on doing it again next year.

