Box truck struck by bullets in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to an incident where a barrage of bullets hit a box truck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the truck and its driver at a family bakery at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 118th Street, at around 4 p.m., Monday.

7News cameras showed a bullet hole on the passenger side of the truck and the driver sitting in the back.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the shooting and whether it happened before or after the driver pulled up to the bakery is unknown.

