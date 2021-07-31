DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A box truck ended up on its side after, officials said, it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike in Doral.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near the Northwest 74th Street exit, just after 1:30 p.m., Saturday.

The force of the impact damaged the guardrail.

As of late Saturday night, there were no reports of injuries.

