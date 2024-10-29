CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A box of ballots was found Monday evening in Cutler Bay, just feet away from the South Dade Government Center, according to a video posted on social media.

In the video, a man says he discovered the ballots at the intersection in front of the building, located at 10710 SW 211th St.

After collecting the ballots from the street, the man is seen in the video taking them to a nearby police department. Someone in the video could then be heard thanking him for his service and for returning the ballots.

In a statement sent to 7News, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Elections Department said a sealed bag and a sealed bin with ballots from early voting fell from the back of a truck after an elections worker forgot to lock it.

The spokesperson went on to say that elections staff verified the seals and “nothing was tampered with or damaged.”

Once the items were taken to the elections headquarters, they were accounted for and all the seals were verified again, according to Miami-Dade elections officials.

Though officials say the incident was unintentional, the employee was fired.

