MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a super fun afternoon at a star-studded bash held in Miami, as South Florida gets ready to celebrate everything related to Best Buddies.

Bouquet Box owner Courtney Sixx and actress Charlotte McKinney joined Best Buddies founder, chairman and CEO Anthony Shriver in hosting a kickoff event on Thursday ahead of Friday’s 25th annual Best Buddies gala.

Participants at the kickoff event helped make floral bouquets for nonprofit’s top donors.

“We’re way overbudget, raised more money than ever in the history of this event,” said Shriver. “It’s our 25th anniversary, so it’s a great testament to the support we’ve gotten in this community, and hope to raise $4 or $5 million on Friday, in one day, so it should be exciting and fun.”

Participants at Thursday’s event each got a Best Buddy. 7News anchor and Deco Drive host Lynn Martinez, who was on hand to enjoy the festivities, was paired with Katie.

Together, the two of them learned how to make gorgeous bouquets.

Friday’s gala will recognize NFL legend and global Best Buddies ambassador Tom Brady, as well as other top donors.

Best Buddies helps people with intellectual disabilities find employment and social opportunities.

