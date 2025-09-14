MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A strike in the sky forced a Delta Air Lines plane to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport.

The airliner has taken off from MIA bound for Boston Logan International Airport late Saturday morning when one of the plane’s engines struck by a bird shortly after takeoff, Delta officials said.

The pilot decided to head back to MIA, landing safely as first responders waited.

In a statement issued by Delta, a spokesperson wrote:

“Delta flight 1399 from Miami International Airport to Boston Logan International safely returned to Miami shortly after takeoff following a reported bird strike to one of the aircraft’s two engines. The flight will continue on shortly, as planned. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Everyone was OK, and the flight eventually took off again.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.