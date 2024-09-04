MIAMI (WSVN) - The boss of a man involved in a devastating crash in Miami is speaking out on his behalf as the victim fights for his life in the hospital.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened near Southwest Eighth Street and Seventh Street, just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, when a black vehicle hit the victim who was riding a scooter.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Angello Di Santi, was taking an employee home after work when a car hit him head-on as he made a U-turn, according to the boss, Alexander Montanez.

“When he was busting a U-turn, the person took the light and hit him, head-on collision, going about 60-70 miles an hour,” said Montanez.

Montanez said Santi was not supposed to work that day, but he called him to come in.

“But we were swamped; there was a holiday, and I had him come in. To make a long story short, he was taking another employee home,” said Montanez.

Montanez said an officer at the crash saved his life, and the driver who crashed into him was arrested after witnesses prevented him from fleeing.

“It was a gentleman that hit him in the SUV, tried to flee the scene, but since it happened in front of a bunch of condos and apartments, a bunch of people blocked off him from leaving through the front or reversing through the back,” he said.

Santi, who was supposed to be at the On the Run Vegan location in Kendall, is currently listed in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

“He has a fractured spleen, cracked skull, fractured face, two punctured lungs,” said Montanez.

Montanez said Santi has no family in the United States so he wants to do all he can to help his employee.

“We’re trying to get his mother here from Venezuela on a special visa, which everything is going accordingly. His mother, his daughter, and all his family are in Venezuela,” he said.

Montanez now hopes Santi can heal from his severe injuries.

“He’s such a good guy; this shouldn’t have happened to him. He’s even a better person than he is an employee,” he said. “Doctors told us that they didn’t think he was going to make it, but me knowing Angello, he’s a warrior.”

Montanez has started a GoFundMe to help cover the medical expenses and to get his family to the U.S. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.