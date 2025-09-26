MIAMI (WSVN) - In a first for the United States Border Patrol, agents found eight pounds of cocaine strapped to the bottom of a ship.

USBP’s BORSTAR dive team plunged underwater to discover the drugs tied to the hull of a boat that arrived from the Dominican Republic.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection were able to successfully seize the drugs.

Agents say drug trafficking rings are increasingly relying on “parasite smuggling,” which is to shift product undetected around the world.

