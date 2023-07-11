MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida high school football team received a gift that could mean the difference between life and death.

The American Heart Association teamed up with Baptist Health and provided young athletes at Booker T. Washington High School with a CPR and first aid training kit for youth sports.

The kit is packed with everything needed to train up to 20 people in sports related injuries and medical emergencies of the heart.

“The kit will enable them for years to come to teach their student athletes how to respond to recognize a sudden cardiac arrest, and perhaps save a life in the future,” said Dr. Eli Friedman, director of sports cardiology at Baptist Health.

The state of the art kit also includes a CPR dummy and portable defibrillator.

