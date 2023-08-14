MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida communities are helping students get set for school with weekend giveaways.

Volunteers on Sunday delivered backpacks and other supplies at Gwen Cherry Park in Miami.

The event comes just days before students return to classes.

“It’s just a way to show our appreciation, and then to help the parents who are having a tough time.” said Miami-Dade Commissioner Marleine Bastien.

There was plenty of fun, too, including a bounce house and face painting.

North of the county line, the nonprofit Peanut Butter & Jelly Project set up shop at Wilton Manors Elementary School.

They provided students with everything they needed to get ready for classes, like school supplies, clothes and book bags.

Many of the children in attendance will also be looking good as they head back to school. The project also provided free haircuts as part of the giveaway.

