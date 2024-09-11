HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother accused of putting her child in danger faces a judge.

Circuit court Judge Mindy S. Glazer set bond for Tasshay Mills, who is charged with child abuse and neglect, at $75,000.

Police say Mills’ 1-year-old daughter got thrown out of her moving car in Hialeah last week after the child spilled shampoo on the back seat.

A witness found the child near Northwest 54th Street and 37th Avenue and tried to call police.

Surveillance video captured Mills forcibly grabbing the child out of the witness’ arms and leaving without seeking medical attention for her child.

Mills was located in Miramar after a 15-hour search and was arrested.

Cassidy was found in Opa-locka and taken to Jackson Health North for evaluation.

The child is in the custody of the Department of Children and Families and Mills has been ordered to stay away from her daughter.

