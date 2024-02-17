MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida mother accused of doing something sinister involving her children appeared in court.

Shirlene Napoleon Alcime faced Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday morning. She was denied bond.

The 42-year-old was charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm, but investigators said the charges might be upgraded.

According to Miami-Dade Police, officers found Napoleon Alcime’s 3 year-old fraternal twins in the back seat of her SUV on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, Feb. 2.

Detectives said the toddlers were unresponsive and foaming at the mouth. They were rushed to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said Napoleon Alcime jumped from an overpass attempting to commit suicide.

Her arrest report states she confessed to plotting to kill the children and herself due to financial strain.

