MIAMI (WSVN) - An 18-year-old man who was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Florida City appeared before a judge.

Jeron Smith was charged with second-degree murder after, Miami-Dade Police said, he confessed to shooting and killing Damarion Bailey.

During his court appearance on Monday, a judge denied Smith bond.

The shooting happened late Saturday morning after Florida City and Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 13th Street and Fourth Avenue.

According to his arrest report, Smith and Bailey were sitting outside talking when two men on bicycles rode up to them.

It’s unclear why, but police said Smith started to shoot, and as he was firing, Bailey was shot in the head.

The report states the other two people dropped their bikes and ran away.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

7News cameras on Sunday captured candles that were lit in memory of Bailey at a memorial as devastated loved ones came together in Florida City to remember and pay tribute to him.

Bailey’s mother took in the show on support on a somber Father’s Day, as dozens of loved ones released balloons with messages on them.

“I thank God for all the support…to let him know we didn’t forget about him,” she said.

Smith’s grandmother spoke with 7News on Sunday and said she knew why her grandson opened fire.

“They were trying to defend one another,” she said.

According to his grandmother, Smith and Bailey were best friends.

“Him and my grandson were best friends. They’ve been best friends ever since he was a little boy coming up,” she said. “They’ve been the best of friends. What happened? I don’t know.”

Smith is expected to be appear before another judge on Tuesday to determine if he will remain behind bars.

