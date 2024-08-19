MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A wanted man who was arrested in Miami Beach after a four-day manhunt appeared before a judge once again.

Thirty-five-year-old Christopher Pitre was arrested on Saturday by Miami Beach Police after he escaped house arrest and went on the run after compromising his ankle monitor.

He faces a slew of charges, including petit theft, fleeing from police and tampering with his ankle monitor.

Pitre appeared in court, Monday morning.

“He’s got a lot of other cases. I only know that because of an article that I read today,” said the judge.

During his court appearance, prosecutors asked the judge that Pitre be held on no bond for the misdemeanor theft charges.

The judge decided to give Pitre a $1,150 bond for those charges, but he is being held without bond for the other charges he faces.

“He’s being held no bond,” said the judge. “There’s no purpose in enhancing the monetary bond on this case to encourage no more criminal behavior in the future because he’s being held no bond, and that’s the reality. So I’m not going to enhance it, most respectfully, I note the state’s rejection.”

According to police, Pitre was caught after a theft incident at a Walgreens in Miami Beach, at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Police finally captured him at the Mobil gas station on 71st Street, near Normandy Drive.

Pitre’s latest arrest comes four months after Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine said he had his frightening encounter with the suspect.

Magazine told 7News that Pitre broke into his SUV, which was parked in the parking garage of his condominium, April 11. The commissioner said he found the burglar sleeping inside the vehicle.

“I said, ‘Get back here,’ calling 911 as well. He turns around, he’s about five feet in front of me, and he has a gun,” said Magazine. “He points it at my chest, there’s a red laser beam that’s on my chest. I just put up my hands.”

Magazine spoke with reporters on Saturday after he learned Pitre was arrested.

“It’s a reaction of relief, not so much for me, but the entire community,” he said.

Pitre will appear before a felony judge Monday afternoon to go over the other charges he faces.

