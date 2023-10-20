HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a violent home invasion that left a homeowner injured appeared before a judge today.

Isaac Green is now facing charges of armed home invasion and aggravated battery.

The incident occurred on Thursday when Green reportedly forced his way inside a residence on West 73rd Street in Hialeah. During the robbery, he allegedly stabbed the victim and tied her up before fleeing with stolen goods.

Green was arrested shortly after the incident. The injured victim was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Green is being held without bond.

