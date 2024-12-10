MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 47-year-old man was denied bond after he was arrested following a dispute in Miami Lakes that turned into a shooting.

Danny Michel Casavilla-Garcia is facing several charges, which include two counts of felony attempted murder.

After his court appearance on Tuesday, Casavilla-Garcia’s attorney claimed that Casavilla-Garcia fired his weapon in self-defense.

According to the arrest report, on Monday, Casavilla-Garcia was intoxicated at a parking lot at 15544 NW 77th Court, where he took pictures and videos with his cellphone of various vehicles, including the ones that belonged to the victims.

The victims then confronted Casavilla-Garcia and told him to stay away from their car.

Following a verbal dispute between the three, Casavilla-Garcia pulled out a gun and fired at the two victims.

One of the victims, Cedeno Alvarado was shot in his pelvis as he stood near the vehicle, while the other victim, Angulo Moreno, was sitting in the vehicle and was not injured.

While Moreno was not hurt, a bullet shattered the vehicle’s driver-side window and caused damage to the passenger rear door and window.

The arrest report states that Alvarado ran to a nearby gas station after he was shot and called 911 while he hid there. Meanwhile, Moreno drove off in the vehicle, called 911 and tried to find Alvarado.

Once police arrived at the scene, an officer located Alvarado inside the gas station.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Casavilla-Garcia, the report states, also called 911 and notified police about his location.

When officers found him, they held him at gunpoint and he was placed into handcuffs.

Following his arrest, police found a handgun that was in his back pocket.

During his interview with police, Casavilla-Garcia admitted that he had been drinking, fired his weapon and told investigators “I’m not afraid of anyone.”

He was then charged and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

As of Tuesday, Alvarado’s condition remains unknown.

