SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond for a 29-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend inside her car which was parked in a lot of her Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

29-year-old Joy Chandra Nath appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Monday in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend.

“Second-degree murder is considered a dangerous crime. I’m granting the states motion for pre-trial detention, holding you with no bond,” said Judge Glazer.

New cellphone video shared with 7News showed the moment Nath, was taken into custody—he’s accused of killing his ex-girlfriend 24-year-old Maria Camila Garcia-Molina then returning to the scene of the crime.

“He was like put your hands up right now,” a person said in the video.

According to investigators, Garcia-Molina left her home with her 3-year-old daughter at around noon on Saturday. Hours later, detectives said, the toddler was found wandering the neighborhood alone with blood on her.

Detectives began to question the child—according to Nath’s arrest report, the child “disclosed to a MDSO Vulnerable Victims Unit detectives that her mother was with Joy, and that her mother was hit in the head, and she was now sleeping.”

Deputies said they found Garcia-Molina around 6:30p.m., she was covered in blankets, stabbed to death in her car in a parking lot inside her neighborhood, off Southwest 143rd Street and 137th Avenue.

7News spoke to a neighbor who said the incident happened just feet away from his house.

“On the side of my house, like six feet from my fence. It’s horrible, it’s tragic, it’s just horrible,” said an area resident who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

7News spoke to neighbor Mailyn Carbajal in Spanish who said she’s alarmed and sad for the little girl and for the family that’s completely destroyed over something that should never have happened.

As they were processing the crime scene, investigators said, Nath arrived to the area covered in scratches on his arms, face and neck. He spontaneously revealed that he was with Garcia-Molina that morning and had her belongings with him and was going to return them.

When they searched his car, detectives said, they found Garcia-Molina’s cellphone and purse. After analyzing cellphone data, detectives took Nath into custody. He was out on bond for a previous crime committed back in December for which he was charged with grand theft and fraud.

Family members told detectives he had a history of stalking the victim, and she even had a past restraining order against him. Now, the worst have happened and they’re grappling with the sudden lost of life.

On a GoFundMe page created by family to help with Garcia-Molina’s funeral expenses, family describe her as a light to those around her and a hard working woman with a bright future head.

Neighbors’ hearts are broken for the 3-year-old as she’ll now have to grow up without her mother.

“That’s really sad that something like that could happen. When you watch something like that on the news you think that’s so sad but its far away. Not thinking it could happen in your own neighborhood, your own place. And when you realize it happens two doors down its like ‘wow this is serious, this actually happens’ and we are really sad for the family, ” said neighbor Yosmir Avila.

Nath is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. He faces murder and child abuse charges.

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe account set up for Garcia-Molina’s family, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.