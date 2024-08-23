NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge denied bond and upgraded the charges for 42-year-old Shirlene Napoleon Alcime, who was arrested for the death of her twin toddlers after telling police she planned to kill them and then commit suicide afterward.

Shirlene Napoleon Alcime appeared in court on Friday morning for the first time since her arrest in February. She attended a previous court appearance virtually from the jail’s hospital.

The judge, now upgrading her charges to aggravated manslaughter of a child after she was initially charged with two counts of child neglect causing great bodily harm. She pleaded not guilty.

Alcime was arrested on Feb. 2 after her two children were found unresponsive and foaming from the mouth in the back seat of an SUV on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Turnpike exit.

Detectives say Alcime jumped over the railing off of the on-ramp, landing on the train tracks below. She was transported to a hospital, where she was in a coma.

Her children were also transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The children were identified as Milendhet Napoleon-Cadet and Milendhere G. Napoleon-Cadet.

An autopsy described their cause of death as homicide.

Alcime told investigators that she had been plotting to take the twin’s lives, as well as her own for months, as she was dealing with financial strain.

