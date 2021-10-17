MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in downtown Miami have given the all clear after, they said, a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a movie theater turned out to be unfounded.

City of Miami Police units responded to the Silverspot Cinema, located near Third Avenue and Thrd Street, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they received a call about the bomb threat just before 3 p.m.

Officers closed off the area and evacuated the entire building as a precaution.

In a tweet, police said they requested a K-9 bomb dog.

The situation scared residents in the area.

“We’ve been living here for some time, and coming home and seeing all these police cars and fire trucks and everything going on, I think it’s a very scary situation,” said Meri Tarockoff, “and, you know, I would never imagine this to be happening.”

No threat was found inside the building, and shortly before 6 p.m., police said the scene had been rendered safe.

Police said their investigation into the person who called in the bomb threat continues.

