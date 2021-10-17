MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in downtown Miami have given the all clear after, they said, a bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a building turned out to be unfounded.

City of Miami Police units responded to the building, located at 300 SE 3rd St., Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they received a call about the bomb threat just before 3 p.m.

The building was evacuated as a safety measure.

In a tweet, police said they requested a K-9 bomb dog.

Shortly before 6 p.m., police said the scene was rendered safe.

Police said their investigation into the person who called in the bomb threat continues.

