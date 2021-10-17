MIAMI (WSVN) - A building in downtown Miami has been evacuated as police say they investigate a bomb threat.

City of Miami Police units have responded to the building, located at 300 SE 3rd St., Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said they received a call about the bomb threat just before 3 p.m.

The building has been evacuated as a safety measure.

In a tweet, police said they have requested a K-9 bomb dog.

Police urge everyone to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

