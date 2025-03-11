DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Ronald W. Reagan/Doral Senior High School has been placed on lockdown due to a reported bomb threat.

Police responded to the school, located at 8600 NW 107 Avenue in Doral, Tuesday afternoon after a former janitor allegedly threatened to plant bombs in several locations around the school.

First reports indicated that the individual, who was previously employed at the school, made the threat, prompting a response from law enforcement.

Police have established both an inner and outer perimeter around the school as a precaution.

