SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A potential bomb threat has prompted Zoo Miami to be evacuated and delay its opening for the day.

7Skyforce hovered above the zoo, located in Southwest Miami-Dade, just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue units were seen near the entrance to the zoo.

7News has learned the zoo requested bomb-sniffing dogs from MDSO.

Zoo officials initially took to social media to confirm they have closed “due to an unforeseen circumstance,” then posted the following statement:

“We received a potential threat that’s believed to be a hoax. Out of caution, staff were evacuated & a sweep is underway. We will have a delayed opening. There is no immediate threat to the public. Safety remains our priority, and you will be notified once we are cleared to open.”

No injuries have been reported.

