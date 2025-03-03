MIAMI (WSVN) - A bomb threat at PortMiami on Monday morning was determined to be unfounded, but authorities have increased patrols as a precaution, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the port around 9:15 a.m. after receiving the threat.

While there was no credible danger, officials warned travelers to expect traffic delays as law enforcement remains on high alert to ensure safety.

PortMiami is working with all authorities to ensure the safety of residents, visitors & workers due to a security concern that affected traffic in the morning. Per U.S. Coast Guard, PortMiami is currently at Maritime Security Level 1, which means normal operations have resumed. — PortMiami (@PortMiami) March 3, 2025

The port remains open, officials said.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.