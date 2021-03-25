Bomb squad investigates suspicious package outside Miami park; NW 7th St. closed at 51st Ave.

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are investigating a suspicious package that was left outside of a park that has led to the closure of a busy roadway.

Miami Police’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene in front of Antonio Maceo Park, in the area of Northwest 51st Avenue and Seventh Street, just after 4:20 p.m., Thursday.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Do to a suspicious item left in front of Antonio Maceo Park, N.W. 7 Street at 51 Avenue has been shut down in both directions. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/rZ74HYOtnb — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 25, 2021

Police have shut down Northwest Seventh Street between 50th and 55th streets. They have also closed westbound lanes along Northwest 48th Avenue near Eighth Street while they continue to investigate.

