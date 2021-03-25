Bomb squad investigates suspicious package outside Miami park; NW 7th St. closed at 51st Ave.

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are investigating a suspicious package that was left outside of a park that has led to the closure of a busy roadway.

Miami Police’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene in front of Antonio Maceo Park, in the area of Northwest 51st Avenue and Seventh Street, just after 4:20 p.m., Thursday.

Police have shut down Northwest Seventh Street between 50th and 55th streets. They have also closed westbound lanes along Northwest 48th Avenue near Eighth Street while they continue to investigate.

