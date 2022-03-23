CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - The bomb squad have removed a suspicious item from outside a Cutler Bay home.

Around 8 p.m., Tuesday night, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to the home at Southwest 90th Avenue and Tiffany Drive in Cutler Bay due to a suspicious package.

The bomb squad were then called to the scene.

They inspected a cylindrical object that was placed on top of the grass.

Police and the bomb squad determined that the package was not a danger to anyone in the neighborhood.

Once it was determined the package was not harmful, without protective bomb squad equipment, they investigated the package further.

The package has since been removed from the area.

It remains unknown what the item was.

No homes were evacuated.

