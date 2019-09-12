Bolay offers freebies ahead of grand opening in Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A popular fast-casual restaurant is offering free food to build hype around its grand opening in Miami Lakes.

During its soft launch, Bolay is giving away a free small bol to customers who check in on social media Thursday between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The new location is located at 15141 NW 67th Avenue.

On Friday, grand opening day, the first 50 customers in line when the store opens at 11 a.m. will receive a $50 gift card.

The first 200 customers in line on Saturday will receive a limited edition Bolay cup that allows them to get free drinks for two weeks.

Bolay is known for its 100% gluten-free, nutrient-rich menu.

Its co-founder Tim Gannon also founded Outback Steakhouse.

