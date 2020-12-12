Boil water notice lifted for downtown Miami buildings after main break repairs

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade officials have lifted a boil water order for four buildings in downtown Miami, days after a massive water main break.

Officials issued the order on Wednesday, after a 12-inch main ruptured in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Southeast Third Street.

The rupture caused the streets to be filled with water, damaging the pavement and causing road closures.

The boil water order affected Met 1, Muze, South East Financial and Citi Group Center.

On Saturday, officials confirmed they received two days of test samples that showed the water is safe to use for for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice and washing dishes.

The water main break and road damage have since been repaired.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.