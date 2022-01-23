NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials have issued a boil water notice for parts of North Miami following a water main break.

The precautionary notice was issued Friday for residents in the Keystone neighborhood after an eight-inch pipe was severed. Repairs to the damaged pipe section were completed by 4 p.m. on Friday.

The boil water notice extends from North Bayshore Drive, between Magnolia Drive to Bayview Lane, east to Biscayne Bay.

It will remain in effect while tests are conducted on water samples by North Miami Water Utility in collaboration with the Miami-Dade County Health Department. The notice will be lifted after tests prove the water is safe for drinking.

