SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputy-worn body camera video captured the moments a high-profile University of Miami student athlete couple provided police with details about the theft of three of their luxury vehicles from their South Miami-area home.

The footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, captures Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to the $5 million home of MIami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck and his girlfriend, Canes basketball player Hanna Cavinder, Feb. 20.

“Morning, sir,” said deputy.

“Good morning,” said Beck.

But it wasn’t a good morning for the couple, hours after, investigators said, they had their vehicles stolen during an overnight home invasion.

“And the garage was closed? And you guys were sleeping inside?” a deputy asked the couple.

“Yeah,” said Beck.

Investigators said four men broke into Beck and Cavinder’s residence near South Miami and swiped the ritzy rides.

“The only way they could have gotten through it through the garage door,” Beck told deputies.

Beck and Cavinder explained to deputies that the crooks snatched the keys to three of their vehicles after they entered through the home’s garage.

“The ones that they stole, what is it?” said a deputy.

“A Lamborghini and a Mercedes,” said another deputy.

The stealth grand theft auto mission happened as the star athletes slept.

“They had to move my Range Rover to get the Lambo out,” said Cavinder.

The thieves made off with Beck’s red Lamborghini Urus, his Mercedes-Benz and Cavinder’s Range Rover SUV.

“Yep, the keys were inside, and my keys are gone,” said Cavinder.

“All the keys are gone,” said Beck.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s camera shows two cars leaving the neighborhood, along the 6200 block of Southwest 86th Street.

Hours later, detectives made quick work of their suspect and car hunting mission. They found the Mercedes and the Range Rover and later arrested 20-year-old Tykwon Anderson in Miami Gardens.

The night of Feb. 20, 7News reporter Sheldon Fox approached Beck while his girlfriend played at UM’s Watsco Center.

“Can you tell me about the cars? How are you feeling?” said Fox.

But Beck declined to discuss the thefts.

“Nah, I’m not answering any questions. Sorry,” he said.

“About the fact that your car were stolen. You want to talk about it?” said Fox.

“Nah, nah, we’re good,” said Beck.

Anderson appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer, who denied him bond.

“He broke into somebody’s house in the middle of the night to steal their vehicles? It’s a statute, the Florida law requires me to hold him with no bond, and I’m granting their motion,” said Glazer.

As of Wednesday night, police have yet to find the Urus and the three other thieves involved.

