MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers were involved in a dangerous search for an armed robber across Miami Shores that led to the man’s arrest.

Officer-worn body camera video captured City of Miami Police officers with their guns drawn as they followed the suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Miami.

A heavy police presence, including a helicopter, was seen throughout a neighborhood considered by residents to be a quiet community, May 15, as the search was on for 29-year-old John Alexander Gomez-Cardona.

The accused crook bolted north into Miami Shores and surrounding areas, crashing and ditching a Mercedes-Benz, seen with doors open and air bags deployed, in the area of 96th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard.

“Where is he? Where’s he at? Where’s he at, though?” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

With adrenaline and tension sky-high, officers continued their search for Gomez-Cardona after he allegedly ran from the wrecked Mercedes.

“He took off. Where’s the guy?” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video. “I got the rear. I got the rear. Anything in the back?”

“The car is empty. No one touch the vehicle. Let’s hold this,” another officer said as they approached the Mercedes.

As they searched for Gomez-Cardona, the officers’ focus also became about securing the area.

“Let’s redirect traffic out of here,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

Streets were closed, as officers diverted drivers, and the chopper hovered above the perimeter.

7News cameras captured the street closure off Northeast Eighth Ave and 96th Street.

Officers eventually located and apprehended Gomez-Cardona.

Bodycam video captured the suspect as he was brought into police headquarters in handcuffs in the early hours of May 16.

“Thank God you crashed and you didn’t kill anybody. If you would have killed anybody, it would have been worse for you,” an officer is heard telling Gomez-Cardona. “You crashed into two or three cars, you don’t have a license.”

Gomez-Cardona faces a number of charges, including armed robbery and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon.

