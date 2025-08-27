BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage captures the arrest of a man who, police said, drove recklessly across Surfside and Bal Harbour and even slammed into police cruisers.

According to police, 53-year-old Orlando Pablo Taboada was driving against traffic at a high rate of speed and carelessly switching lanes and jumping curbs in broad daylight last Friday.

A “be on the lookout” was issued for Taboada’s SUV, and a Bal Harbour officer spotted him at 96th Street and Harding Avenue, where he attempted an initial traffic stop.

But Taboada refused to stop, eluding the officer and even turning into oncoming traffic to escape.

According to the arrest report, the suspect then headed into the 100 block of 96th Street in Surfside, which is a restricted area for pedestrians and currently being used as a fenced construction site.

Taboada drove into the construction site, as police began positioning their vehicles to restrict him from driving into areas where pedestrians could be.

Body camera footage provided by Surfside Police shows officers drawing guns as they figure out a strategy to get him out of the car.

“He’s right there,” said an officer.

Despite officers’ requests to get him to stop and exit his vehicle, officials said, Taboada put the car in reverse and accelerated into an officer’s cruiser, and then he struck a Surfside Police cruiser as he attempted to flee.

“Get out of the way of this guy,” said an officer.

Detectives said Taboada could not escape using his vehicle because he got stuck in the sand, so officers moved in with their guns drawn and cornered him on the beach.

After smashing the driver’s side and rear windows, Taboada resisted arrested by tensing and pulling away from the officers, who were attempting to place handcuffs on him.

Surfside Police had to deploy their Tasers three times against the 53-year-old before he was handcuffed and taken into custody.

After a brief stint at a local hospital, he was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Taboada appeared in court where he heard his charges.

“Good morning! You’re charged with reckless driving, causing damage to a person or property. You tried to or potentially almost ran over a number of officers,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Cristina Miranda.

The judge did give Taboada bond for each of his charges. He does remain behind bars.

No one was seriously injured during this incident.

