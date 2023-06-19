MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News showed the moments officers confronted a naked man in Miami Beach. Now, that man is facing serious charges.

Officer-worn body camera video captured police taking down the suspect, Yacov Levi, 47, who is now accused of aggravated battery on an officer, battery on a civilian and other charges.

The incident happened on April 2 when Levi attempted to steal a Jet Ski in the area of 23rd Street and Miami Beach. Levi then made a run towards the water.

The first official view of law enforcement engaging with Levi was with the Marine Patrol.

“Do you wanna go on a boat ride?” said Marine Patrol from a boat. “Where you want to go, bro? I’ll take you.”

The idea during this exchange was to try and convince Levi to get out of the water.

Levi was then seen splashing water at Marine Patrol and singing in Hebrew.

According to an arrest form, Levi, “Gave officers his middle fingers, and while he was naked kept, “Facing the public to include children.”

During Levi’s outbursts, good Samaritans began to close in on him as police waited on the shoreline. Officers were then able to get Levi under control.

Beach police then took over, but Levi continued to struggle with officers.

“Stop resisting, stop resisting!” an officer yelled at Levi.

According to police, a policewoman was kicked in the face during the violent struggle, which took four officers who carried Levi away before he was wheeled towards fire rescue that were waiting on the beach.

“One second, one second, one second, give me a second give me a second please, I’m going nowhere, I’m naked,” Levi said to police, claiming that he was hurt.

Levi agreed to receive medical help.

After going to the hospital, Levi ended up in jail and was charged.

Police also charged him with assault, lewd and lascivious behavior, resisting arrest, giving a false name and other offenses.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.