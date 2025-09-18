MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officer-worn body camera video shows a tough takedown of a man who, police said, went wild at a Miami Beach drugstore until a good Samaritans put a stop to his unruly and bizarre behavior.

Miami Beach Police officers were not messing around when they apprehended Roy Forty-Vega outside the CVS pharmacy on 20th Street and Collins Avenue, June 13.

“Hey, hey, get on the [expletive] ground!” an officer is heard saying.

“Put your hands behind your back, now!” said another officer.

The arrest went down after, police said, the suspect went berserk and pointed a toy gun at customers unlucky enough to cross his path — customers who were shocked and startled until Seth Lowery stepped in.

“I don’t know if it’s a real gun. There he is, right there,” Lowery is heard saying to a responding officer.

The bodycam video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows Lowery leading police to their suspect.

A 7News crew was there after the chaos captured on surveillance video.

“He was throwing things, threw a water gun people, threw one at me,” said Lowery.

The good Samaritan described how he got the upper hand on the situation.

“I told him to get on the ground, and I pointed. It actually surprised me how quick he surrendered,” said Lowery.

Normally moving crowds as a popular local DJ, Lowery mixed a different kind of beat that day, when he went into save-the-day mode and stopped the madness — where items were stolen and strewn about, inside and outside the pharmacy.

7News on Wednesday invited Lowery to watch the bodycam video on Forty-Vega being detained.

“He threw the hands up like he’s done it, like he’s done it before,” said Lowery. “Not in my neighborhood, not today.”

When asked if he hesistated to act because this could be fangerous, Lowery replied, “No, not at all. You know, I’m from Texas; we’re kind of bred for it.”

“He attacked me! He attacked me! He attacked me!” Forty-Vega is heard saying in the video.

“You really want to go to jail, don’t you, Forty?”: an officer is heard telling the suspect.

Miami Beach Police officers are so familiar with their arrestee, they knew him by name, “Forty.” He even has the word “Forty” tattooed on his upper back, as seen in the bodycam video.

Evidence photos show some of the random items Forty-Vega’s allegedly swiped, including the toy gun.

“Self-defense! Self-defense!” the suspect is heard saying to officers as they hancuffed him.

Despite video and witness accounts, Forty-Vega told police that he’s the victim.

“And I’m pressing charges!” is heard telling officers.

But the officers weren’t buying it.

“We might have a battery,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

During Forty-Vega’s detainment, an employee was walked over to him as he sat in handcuffs.

“Forty, listen, one of the employees from CVS, they want to tell you something, OK?” said an officer. “She doesn’t want you to go back into the store.”

Forty-Vega remains behind bars at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. His case is pending.

